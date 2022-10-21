Gwinnett police honor good samaritans who helped an officer in distress

The News: The Gwinnett County Police Department recently honored two good samaritans who helped a Gwinnett County Police officer who was in distress and being beaten by a suspect.

What happened?: On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Stop and Save at 4601 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. When officers arrived, they met with the clerk who had been badly beaten during the incident. After speaking with the clerk and viewing security video, a description of the suspect was broadcast.

Anderson located an individual nearby who fit the description.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Derrick Sutton, of Atlanta, refused Anderson’s orders and violently attacked him.

Anderson was alone while trying to restrain Sutton. As he continued to attempt to detain Sutton he realized Sutton was holding a gun in his hand. During the altercation, Anderson’s radio was damaged which prevented him from notifying dispatch of the attack.

Good Samaritans: Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson were inside their home when their dog began barking at the window. They saw Officer Anderson being attacked and rushed to help him with no thought towards their own safety.

Otto Ortiz was able to get the gun away from Sutton and throw it out of reach. Both Otto and Anderson Ortiz helped restrain Sutton.

Ortiz’s wife, Glenda Guerra, ran down the street to flag down additional responding officers, who arrested Sutton.

Recognition: Chief J.D. McClure on Thursday recognized both Otto and Anderson Ortiz at the Gwinnett Police Department’s Awards and Promotional Ceremony.

“Chief McClure and all the members of the Gwinnett Police Department feel deep gratitude towards the Ortiz family for their bravery and assistance. Without their help, the outcome of the incident may have been very different,” said police spokesperson Jennifer Richter.

What happened to Sutton?: Sutton has been charged with multiple felonies, including felony obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Case Number: 220060527

