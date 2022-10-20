Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school

MACONMonroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School.

The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred.


According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Mercer University Drive and Anthony Road and is currently under investigation in Bibb County.

No students or staff on the bus were injured.


