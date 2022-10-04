Warning: Street racing in Gwinnett County could leave you with no wheels for a month

Gwinnett County is putting street racers on notice that they aren’t welcome on the county’s roads.

County leaders on Tuesday approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets.

The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month.

State law does not address impounding – only fines. The county’s action is on the heels of cities like Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances.

In May, Gwinnett Police along with other local police departments made more than 80 arrests on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, leading to at least two dozen impounds.

To crack down on this nationwide problem locally, law enforcement officers use several resources to track down drag racing drivers — including the use of intersection cameras.