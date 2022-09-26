Lee Wrangler and Simply Southern come to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is kicking off the start of a busy shopping season with the opening of two new stores – Lee Wrangler Outlet and Simply Southern – in addition to an exciting lineup of fall festivities to enhance the shopping experience.

LEE | WRANGLER OUTLET

Lee | Wrangler Outlet brings together two of the most iconic and beloved denim brands under one roof. Backed by more than 125 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee’s movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. Lee is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand that purposefully designs clothing to inspire everyone to live a life in motion. In 1947, Wrangler made their first pair of jeans with a respect to Western heritage and the environment in which we live. With a rich heritage of design and innovation, Lee Wrangler Outlet is home to a broad selection of jeans and casual apparel for men and women– all at an incredible everyday value.

SIMPLY SOUTHERN

Located between Adidas and LensCrafters, Simply Southern originally offered high-quality t-shirts out of a kiosk in Greensboro, N.C. By incorporating catchy phrases with brilliant, colorful patterns,these shirts quickly put Simply Southern on the retail map. Since its humble beginnings in 2005, the company has experienced explosive growth and has branched out to carry dresses, outerwear, and tops for women. In addition, Simply Southern now produces outerwear and shirts for men, as well as a children’s clothing line. Shoppers can also browse an assortment of hats, wallets, headbands, bags, totes, watchbands and more. To celebrate this newest opening, Simply Southern is offering shoppers a “Buy One at Regular Price, Get One at 50% Off Sale.”

The two brands join recently opened stores Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Grunt Style, and Fieldstone. “With all these new store additions, The Outlet Shoppes will continue to be the go-to shopping destination for the Atlanta market,” said Todd Chauvin, General Manager of The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. “We can’t wait to host everyone as they make new memories during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year.”

As the fall season approaches, shoppers can enjoy autumn-inspired décor and numerous events throughout the month of October:

OKTOBERFEST | OCT 1 – 2

This festival kickoff will feature a German band, Bavarian greeters, stilt walkers, cornhole, ring toss, and a tattoo artist. Plus, shoppers can grab a beer from Agave Azul or Taqueria Tsunami and Sip, Shop and Stroll throughout the Center.

HARVEST FEST | OCT 15 – 16

The fall colors will create the perfect canvas for Harvest Fest. Shoppers will delight in live music from John Amoroso and Kate and Corey. A pumpkin craft station will help everyone add to their own autumnal décor. In addition, a face painter will transform the appearance of all the young attendees.

HALLOWEEN | OCT 29 – 30

A ghoulish time will be had by all during this pre-Halloween weekend. Kids are encouraged to don their favorite costume for trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 29. On both days, there will be a performance by Craig Gleason, Halloween-inspired tunes from a DJ, a balloon artist, and more.

With all these new openings, plus dozens and dozens of other existing, marquee brands, shoppers can easily get a jump on holiday shopping. And when they visit, shoppers can sip an adult beverage from Taqueria Tsunami and Agave Azul while they save. For more information on the newest stores, the Fall Festival, and the latest deals, visit TheOutletShoppesAtAtlanta.com.

