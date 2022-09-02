Robbery attempt leads to stabbing at Mall of Georgia Macy’s

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a stabbing at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia.

Gwinnett Police responded to a robbery call at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia, at 11:22 a.m. Police say a man, later identified as 27-year-old Jose Reyes-Serrato, of Loganville, entered the store and began smashing the jewelry cases and taking the jewelry.

According to police, a store employee attempted to intervene and was stabbed, resulting in life threatening injuries.

Police say Reyes-Serrato ran from the store and got into a grey pick-up truck.

Gwinnett Police officers encountered Reyes-Serrato a short distance away in his vehicle as he was fleeing the scene. One officer attempted to ram the vehicle to stop the suspect but police say Reyes-Serrato continued to try to flee.

When the suspect got out and attempted to run on foot, one officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once.

Currently, the victim is hospitalized with severe injuries. The suspect is in stable condition, and both are at the hospital.

“Our officers moved decisively to stop the suspect in that moment because this is a high traffic area and Reyes posed an immediate threat to the safety of the public,” said police spokesperson J.R. Richter.

Case Number: GP220071370

