19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia

LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.

According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.

Mr. Stalling is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

