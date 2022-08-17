Bobby Joe Denny has been found safe

Update: The Gwinnett Police Department has located Bobby Joe Denny, he is safe and will be reunited with his family. The original story is below.

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the your help finding a missing person.

According to police, Bobby Joe Denny went missing from Freeman’s Mill Park, at 1401 Alcovy Road in Lawrenceville yesterday.

He was last seen in the park by a friend. Police say Denny has medical concerns which necessitate finding him quickly.

Denny is a white male, 5’09” tall, medium build, brown eyes, and red hair recently dyed blonde. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-colored shirt, black and purple sneakers, and he wears glasses.

Weather permitting, search operations will continue today, and detectives will follow up on the incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220066603

