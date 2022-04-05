Arrest made in killing of woman at InTown Suites

Gwinnett County Police have made an arrest in the killing of 64-year-old Christine Walker at the InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn.
The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has obtained warrants for 24-year-old Tyree J. Simmons, of Lithonia,
According to police, Simmons, who was already in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center for an unrelated arrest, is charged with: Malice of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Walker was asleep in a hotel room on Feb. 22 when someone fired gunshots into the room. Walker was struck by at least one of the rounds, killing her.
Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
