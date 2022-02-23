More information released about woman killed at InTown Suites

LILBURN — Gwinnett County Police have released more information about the woman killed at InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Christine Walker, of Lilburn.

Walker was asleep in a hotel room when someone fired gunshots into the room. Walker was struck by at least one of the rounds, killing her.

Detectives are asking for any possible witnesses who may have seen anyone in the area or heard anything to contact them with information.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday.