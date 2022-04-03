4-year-old drowns in pool at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department is investigating the tragic drowning death of a 4-year-old child late Saturday night.

Roswell 911 received multiple calls regarding a possible drowning at the community pool of the Park 83 apartments at 100 Calibre Creek Pkwy at about 8:26 p.m. April 2.

Responding officers located a 4-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool by family members and was unresponsive. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures in cooperation with Roswell Fire Department and American Medical Response.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.

According to the Roswell Police Department, preliminary information indicates that the child was among several other families having a social gathering at the communal clubhouse adjacent to the pool area. When the child had not been seen for a period of time, family went to look for him and found him unresponsive inside of the pool.

“This incident remains under investigation, but at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident,” said Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo. “The Roswell Police Department wants to remind our community that drownings can occur in mere seconds, and stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention.”