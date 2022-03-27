Have you seen this missing 68-year-old Bibb County man?

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person.

Sheriff’s officials say 68-year-old Herman Lafayette was reported missing to March 24.

Family members said they attempted to make contact with Lafayette at his home, but he was not there.

The last time Lafayette was seen by family members was March 14. At this time it is unknown what clothing Lafayette was wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hermann Lafayette is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.