Late night fire claims life of man in Gwinnett County

AUBURN — A man died in a late night house fire on Hayes Drive in Auburn. Firefighters were initially dispatched for a burn violation but arrived to find a house with heavy smoke.

As Gwinnett County firefighters worked to advance a hose line through the garage, they encountered the victim on the floor and immediately removed him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was brought under control, but the house sustained heavy fire damage throughout with the collapse of a large portion of the second floor.

According to fire investigators, the fire started in a downstairs bedroom and spread throughout the interior of the home. Investigators say the fire appears accidental, but the exact cause is undetermined.

The body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death determination.

The fire department is unable to release the name of the deceased victim or provide specific injury information due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws known as HIPAA.

There were no other injuries reported.