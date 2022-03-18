Meet the new chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Michael Boggs

Members of the Georgia Supreme Court have unanimously elected Michael Boggs to become the state’s next chief justice.

Boggs, who now serves in the leadership position of presiding justice, will succeed David Nahmias as chief justice in July. Nahmias announced last month he would be leaving the court to spend more time with his family.

Boggs was appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. He was elected to a six-year term two years later.

Before joining the state Supreme Court, Boggs served on the Georgia Court of Appeals – the state’s intermediate appellate court – and as a Superior Court judge in the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Prior to his judicial service, Boggs served two terms in the state House of Representatives representing a district in southeastern Georgia.

The Supreme Court also unanimously elected Nels S.D. Peterson to take over as presiding justice when Boggs moves up to chief justice.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.