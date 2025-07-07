Gov. Brian Kemp named Dr. Dean Burke Monday commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health.

Burke, 67, a former state senator now serving as the state agency’s chief medical officer, will take up his new role on Aug. 1.

Before serving in the Georgia Senate for a decade representing a district in Southwest Georgia, Burke worked as chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge. He also served as a member of the Hospital Authority of the City of Bainbridge and Decatur County and practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 27 years.

“Given his extensive background in medicine and health-care policy, he is uniquely qualified to fill this role at a pivotal time for this important agency,” Kemp said. “I’m confident he will demonstrate that same level of commitment as commissioner that he has shown throughout his many years of public service.”

Before entering state politics, Burke was a member of the Bainbridge City Council for five years. He was elected to the state Senate in 2012.

Burke will succeed current DCH Commissioner Russel Carlson, who is leaving state government for a position in the private sector.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.