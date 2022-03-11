Georgia Power prepares for weekend winter weather

Georgia Power officials say they are prepared to respond to predicted severe weather across the state this weekend.

With an artic blast expected to impact parts of Georgia carrying widespread sub-freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Northwest Georgia and a Wind Advisory for north and central Georgia where isolated thunderstorms, potential tornadoes, icy rain, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures are predicted.

Georgia Power reminds customers to stay prepared. Resources on GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep can help customers stay prepared and informed. The company is committed to connecting with customers before, during and after severe weather.

Tools you can use in severe weather

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outageinformation on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Georgia Power is prepared to respond to outages safely and as quickly as weather conditions allow.