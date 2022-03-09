Severe storms expected in South Georgia Wednesday

Today’s forecast could include severe storms and possibly tornadoes throughout much of the southern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service is placing parts of central Georgia and all of South Georgia under a slight risk for some severe weather this afternoon and into tonight.

Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph with locally heavy down pours.

The storms will occur generally along and south of a Columbus to Macon to Warrenton line in central Georgia arriving this afternoon.

Also, much colder weather with lows in the 20s is possible this weekend in parts of Georgia, so plan accordingly.