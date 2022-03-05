Bibb County purse snatcher gets more than he bargained for

Crime didn’t pay for a Bibb County purse snatcher after his victim snatched her credit cards back and bystanders held him down until deputies arrived.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a woman parked her vehicle and left it unlocked. She walked down the street to purchase some food. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered that her purse was missing.

The woman looked up and saw a male standing a few feet away from the vehicle. The man was holding her credit cards in one of his hands, and he was continuing to go through her purse. She snatched her credit cards out of his hand, and then demanded that he give her the purse back.

Deputies say the man fled on foot and the woman began to chase him.

The man threw the purse at the woman as they ran down the street. The man ran down Cherry Street Lane and hid under a stairway. Several bystanders saw the man and held him down as the Sheriff’s Office was called about the incident.

Bibb Sheriff’s deputies that were patrolling the downtown area arrived and took the man into custody. No one was injured during this incident.

The 56-year-old suspect was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the charge of Entering Auto with the Intent to Commit a Felony.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.