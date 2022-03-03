Dunwoody plans to connect Old Spring House Lane path

DUNWOODY — A new proposal would connect gaps in the Old Spring House Lane path, making walking or biking the path easier for residents.

Dunwoody Public Works is proposing installing two new sections of shared-use path to fill in gaps and connect two existing sections of path. The city’s design consultant, Practical Design Partners, has developed a conceptual layout that includes a 10- to 12-foot wide concrete path for cyclists and pedestrians separated from the roadway by a 3-foot grass buffer.

“This is another example of prioritizing pedestrian safety and connectivity,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “In the short term, the path will make it easier for residents along this section of Old Spring House Lane to walk or bike to the businesses and parks along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The longer-term goal is for the path to extend the Dunwoody Trailway westward to Perimeter.”

This project will extend a short section of existing shared-use path in front of the Dunwoody Towneship townhomes eastward to the path currently under construction on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The project will also connect westward to another section of existing path on Georgetown Square. The two existing sections of shared-use path were built by townhome developers in coordination with the City.

“The Old Spring House Lane path along with the Chamblee Dunwoody path will add another mile to the Dunwoody Trailway and bring it closer to the pedestrian bridge that connects Georgetown to Perimeter Center,” Smith added.

The project would be funded through the city’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The estimated construction cost for this concept is $670,000.

More details and a conceptual plan can be found on the project page on the City’s website. Feedback on the plan is encouraged using the survey link posted on the site. The deadline for comments is April 1.