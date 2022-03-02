Five chefs earn Georgia Grown distinction

Georgia Department of Agriculture commissioner Gary W. Black and Georgia Restaurant Association president + CEO Karen Bremer announced five new Georgia Grown Executive Chefs at the 2022 Taste of Georgia Legislative Reception last week.

The Georgia Grown Executive Chef program is a statewide program designed to promote and foster relationships between chefs and farmers while spreading awareness about the quality of locally sourced and grown products in Georgia’s restaurant scene.

The 2022 Executive Chefs include:

Chef Jamie Adams, il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs

Chef Alex Friedman, Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville

Chef Claudia Martinez, Miller Union in Atlanta

Chef Jessica Rothacker, Heirloom Café in Athens

Chef Peter Vossenberg, Helms College in Augusta

“We’re honored that these phenomenal chefs, many of whom also are small business owners, have accepted the distinction of wearing a Georgia Grown chef’s coat,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “This program is one of the many ways our relationship with the Georgia Restaurant Association has helped our team support our growers and producers.”

“Year after year, we are thrilled by the passion and skills the new class of Georgia Grown Executive Chefs brings to the table,” said GRA President + CEO Karen Bremer. “The five chefs chosen for the 2022 program possess a strong desire to promote the use of local, seasonal food on their menus and are passionate about strengthening their relationships with Georgia suppliers. We are proud to have this group of chefs represent Georgia’s culinary scene and champion the Georgia Grown program.”

In its 10th year, the Georgia Grown Executive Chef program continues to strengthen awareness of Georgia Grown products around the state, while acknowledging a diverse group of culinary professionals who prioritize Georgia Grown in their restaurants, schools, and communities.