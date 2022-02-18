How to apply for a Homestead exemption in Gwinnett County

Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter, Esq., is encouraging all Gwinnett County homeowners to apply online by April 1 for a homestead exemption to reduce their tax bills this year.

“An exemption is the best way for qualifying residents to reduce their property taxes,” Porter said. “Once you apply online by April 1, my staff will work with you to determine your eligibility and the best exemption for your situation.”

Gwinnett County offers a dozen homestead exemptions. The same form is used to apply for all of them, and it is available online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply.

To be eligible, the home must be owned and occupied as the primary residence as of Jan. 1 in the application year; other eligibility criteria may apply, including providing supporting documentation, if required.

Gwinnett County seniors who are 65 and older with a Georgia Net Taxable Income of $105,280 or less may qualify for a Senior Exemption that eliminates school taxes on the primary residence and up to one acre of property.

Seniors who are not required to file taxes may provide other proof of income to qualify.

Homeowners with approved exemptions do not need to reapply. To verify an exemption is in place or receive assistance with exemptions, contact the Tax Commissioner’s Customer Contact Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by phone at (770) 822-8800, via email to Tax@GwinnettCounty.comor chat with us on any Internet-connected device from GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.