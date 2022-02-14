Two fatal crashes happened in Cobb County this weekend

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating two fatal car crashes that happened over the weekend.

In the first crash, investigators responded to a fatal crash on South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway on Saturday at 4:09 p.m.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that a red 1997 Honda Prelude being driven by 19-year-old Edwin Gutierrez of Marietta, was headed eastbound on South Cobb Drive approaching Cobb Parkway. A white 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by a 37-year-old Marietta resident, was headed westbound on South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway.

“Gutierrez lost control of the Honda while negotiating a left curve. As the car spun out it crossed into the westbound lanes where the right side of the Honda crashed into the front of the Ford,” said Cobb County Police spokesman Wayne Delk.

Gutierrez was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Marietta resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators say they believe Gutierrez was racing another vehicle when he lost control. Anyone with information is asked to call 77-499-3987.

The second fatal crash occurred on I-75 southbound south of Delk Road on Sunday at 8:31 p.m.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that a silver 2003 Toyota Camry, occupied by two 18-year-olds, was stopped on I-75 southbound in the 4th lane from the left. A red 2016 Kenworth T680, pulling a 53-feet trailer, driven by 56-year-old Florida man was headed southbound in the 4th lane from the left.

The front of the Kenworth crashed into the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota was pushed across two lanes of travel into the 1st lane where it came to a stop. The Kenworth continued south and was brought to a stop by the driver on the eastern shoulder of the interstate.

The two 18-year-olds were both ejected from the Toyota. The driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone with serious injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone with complaint of minor injury.

Names of the 18-year-olds are being withheld by police pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators believe a mechanical issue may have contributed to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.