Augusta University gears up for homecoming

This week at Augusta University, James M. Hull College of Business’s online MBA program receives national recognition, AU Health Imaging is offering a heart screening discount this month, homecoming week caps off with the crowning of the king and queen, and Augusta University recognizes some of the brightest high school seniors in the Central Savannah River Area.

Augusta University hosts Black Scholars Recognition Program

The Office of Academic Admissions is hosting the Black Scholars Recognition Program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Maxwell Theatre. About 50 high school seniors will be honored for their outstanding academic achievement. Dr. Adebayo Onabule, licensed professional counselor and outreach coordinator at Augusta University, will be the keynote speaker. An Augusta University Certificate of Academic Achievement will be presented to the top three African American students of the senior class from schools around the area.

Homecoming king and queen to be crowned

Homecoming week culminates with the crowning of this year’s king and queen on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Augusta University basketball games at Christenberry Fieldhouse. The winners will be announced at halftime of the men’s game which starts at 3:30 p.m.

AU Health offers discounted heart calcium screening for National Heart Health Month

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. To emphasize the importance of heart health, AU Health Imaging is offering a quick cardiac calcium screening for $99 throughout February. Normally the service is $150 for uninsured patients. “The coronary calcium score is a simple and inexpensive test for people that are at risk for heart disease and do not have any symptoms. An elevated calcium score indicates a higher chance for a heart attack that can be improved with strategies such as heart-healthy diet, exercise, lowering cholesterol and treating blood pressure,” said Dr. Vishal Arora, a cardiologist at AU Health.

Hull Online MBA ranked #1

The Hull Online MBA at Augusta University’s James M. Hull College of Business is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the most affordable online MBA by College Consensus. “We’re extremely pleased by this honor since it is not just based on our affordability, but also on the high quality of the program,” said Dr. Richard Franza, dean of Hull College of Business. College Consensus cites the program offers a wealth of innovative wisdom fused with the best business practices.