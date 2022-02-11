California woman angry about bank policies jumps counter and steals money at Georgia bank

BUFORD — Arrest warrants have been issued for 32-year-old Sarahdia Camell, of Long Beach, California, after she allegedly jumped over the counter at the Chase Bank at 3789 Buford Drive in Buford, stole $750, and threatened the clerk with scissors.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Camell came into the bank for some routine business but shortly thereafter became irate with the bank teller. When there were some discrepancies with her credentials, she jumped over the bank counter and opened the cash box. She picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and held them toward the teller.

Police say once she had removed the money from the cash box, she exited the bank through a side door.

Camell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to police, she is a black female, approximately 5’02 and 180 pounds. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-007291

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.