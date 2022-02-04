How to get a community garden plot in Gwinnett County

Dreaming of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh green veggies? Now is the time to stake your claim at any of Harvest Gwinnett’s nine Community Gardens.

The cost is $35 per year for a 4-foot by 8-foot raised platform garden plot. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply for the 2022 to 2023 growing year. Once payment is received, plots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harvest Gwinnett provides water, tools, soil, mulch and educational resources at each site; gardeners are responsible for maintaining and harvesting their plots. They are also required to participate in 12 hours of community service per year to maintain common areas.

“Cultivating these sustainable gardens continues to yield fantastic results,” said Brad Livesay, program supervisor for Harvest Gwinnett. “Not only do the gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for families to grow their own fresh produce, but, with the shared rows, they’re also helping to close the meal gap for residents facing food insecurity.”

Live Healthy Gwinnett also offers an array of gardening programs for all ages and abilities, ranging from Gardening 101 to Pest Management through its Harvest Gwinnett initiative.

View a list of all Community Gardens locations and visit LiveHealthyGwinnett.com to learn more about the program and download the garden plot application.

For more details, email HarvestGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com, or call (678) 277-0287.