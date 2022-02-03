Job Opportunity: Pike Nurseries will hire 150 employees in metro Atlanta

It may be the peak of winter weather in Georgia, but Pike Nurseries is already thinking about spring and is ready to hire 150 employees for the spring planting season.

Pike is seeking about 150 seasonal employees across all 15 Atlanta-area retail stores – including cashiers, sales associates and loaders who provide operations assistance. Applicants of all experience levels are encouraged to apply, from veteran and hobby gardeners to plant newbies. Horticultural knowledge or gardening experience is a plus, but not required for some positions.

Pike Nurseries is also looking to fill more than 20 full-time positions across the company, including assistant retail managers, landscape designers, drivers and greenhouse staff for its growing facilities.

The garden retailer offers flexible day, evening and weekend hours suitable for parents, students or anyone with an irregular schedule. Whether a first-time job seeker, a gig worker or experienced professional, applicants can find an ideal position with Pike Nurseries.

Employee perks include robust training and professional development, advancement opportunities and a 30% discount. As a rare employee-owned and operated company, Pike employees are empowered and driven – and can earn company stock at no cost.

Pike Nurseries has a position for any applicant who enjoys plants, people and being active in the fresh air and sunshine. Multiple positions are available at all locations, and job seekers can apply in person at their local Pike Nurseries store or online at pikenursery.com/careers.

In addition, every Tuesday through March 15, applicants can visit any store for an on-the-spot interview with a member of the management team to expedite the process.

WHAT: Pike Nurseries Job Opportunities

Available positions include cashiers, sales associates,

operations assistance, assistant managers and more

WHEN: Now through March 15, 2022

WHERE: All Atlanta-area Pike Nurseries locations

Please visit www.pikenursery.com/locations for local store information.

HOW: Interested candidates can apply in person at their local Pike Nurseries store or online at pikenursery.com/careers.