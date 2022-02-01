Armed man in skull mask robs Bibb County Burger King

Bibb County law enforcement officials say a man wearing a skull mask robbed a Bibb County Burger King Monday night just before 10 p.m.

The armed robbery occurred at the Burger King at 3025 Pio Nono Avenue.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robber, described as a black male, entered the restaurant armed with a gun. The man brandished the gun and demanded the employees give him the money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.

Witnesses say the man was wearing a black hoodie , black jeans ,black shoes, and a skull mask covering his face.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.