Get ready for a cold snap in Georgia

Temperatures throughout much of North and Central Georgia are expected to drop drastically beginning Friday night.

Thursday night, temperatures will be just above freezing and during the day Friday, Georgia will see highs of about 55 degrees, but starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, night time temperatures will be well below freezing.

On Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop to 25 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Those winds will make the temperature feel even lower.

While temperatures will rise to 43 degrees Saturday, high winds will remain making temperatures feel colder. Temperatures will drop again Saturday evening to 23 degrees.

Sunday, we could see a high of 54 during the day, before temperatures fall to 29 degrees at night.

On Monday, temperatures during both the day time and the night time will return to levels above freezing.