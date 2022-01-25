Former Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce dead at 72

Former Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce died Tuesday at age 72.

During his four years as Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, Boyce garnered a reputation as a true public servant, putting the needs of those he served above anything else. Although the retired Marine Colonel often leaned on his military leadership skills, those who worked for him knew he had a soft heart for the county’s employees and often preached he needed to “take care of his troops.”

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid worked with Boyce for the past four years on the board. “I am devastated by Mike’s passing,” she said. “He loved the county and our country and dedicated himself to making Cobb a better and more inclusive place for everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Boyce was known to handle controversies with grace and diplomacy and insisted on holding multiple town halls, meeting residents face-to-face when tough issues arose.

Even when faced with stiff opposition, he would always acknowledge the rights of Cobb residents to question their leaders.

When he lost the chairman’s position last year, Boyce railed against political divisions and incendiary rhetoric, vowing to help the incoming chairwoman in any way he could.

Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris: “On behalf of the leadership team, we are grateful for his leadership and he’ll be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Arrangements are pending.