15-year-old Georgia boy killed in drive-by shooting

MACON — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in Wren Ave. in Macon.

Police say the shooting ocurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two 15-year-old boys were outside of a residence in the 1700 block of Wren Avenue. Witnesses said a vehicle had driven by when they heard multiple shots fired.

15-year-old Carmelo Ross, of Macon, and a second 15-year-old were both shot.

Both teens were transported to Atrium Health Hospital for treatment. Ross was pronounced dead by hospital staff, the other 15-year-old is listed in stable condition at this time.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

