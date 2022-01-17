Live Updates: Snow updates, road conditions, and closures

Power restored to 110,000 homes after snow storm

Updates from Georgia Power:

Since Saturday, January 15, at 10 p.m., restoration crews have safely restored power to 110,000+ customers impacted by Winter Storm Izzy.

On Sunday, January 16, at 4:30 p.m., approximately 24,000 customers were without power statewide according to Georgia Power’s Online Outage Map.

Gwinnett County Fire Dept. handles blown transformers, downed power lines and fallen trees

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services command staff opened the Fire War Room and began monitoring the winter storm response at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning following preparations throughout the week. Fire and Emergency Services will return to normal operations at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

There were no weather-related injuries reported to the Fire Department and no American Red Cross assistance was requested by occupants with structural damage to their home.

The following is a brief synopsis of winter storm related incidents handled by Fire and Emergency Services personnel on Sunday, January 16, 2022. It does not include all calls for the time period.

TREES ON STRUCTURES:

1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree down across the front porch of the residence. No immediate threat to the occupants.

1800 Block of Suwanee Ridge Court NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a large tree fell into the home causing moderate damage.

3000 Block of Holcomb Bridge Road NW in Peachtree Corners Firefighters found a tree caused minor damage to a building at The Centre at Peachtree Corners Apartments. Crews were able to assist residents by clearing a path for ingress and egress.

200 Block of Saint Simons Cove SW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell onto the roof of the home.

3200 Block of Sir Gregory Manor NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.

30 Block of Karen Camile Drive NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell and caused moderate damage to the roof of the home.

100 Block of Legion Drive NE in Buford Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home causing moderate damage.

5000 Block of Wydella Road SW in Lilburn Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.

2100 Block of Boone Place SW in Snellville Firefighters found a tree limb fell through the roof of the home.

700 Block of Michael Lee Way NW in Lawrenceville Firefighters found three trees down on the property. One tree fell across the driveway and two trees fell onto the home with only minor damage to the structure.

5000 Block of Price Drive NE in Suwanee Firefighters found a large limb and several small branches punctured through the roof of the home. Power was secured to the affected area.

1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville Firefighters found a tree fell and damaged the front of the home.



TREES/POWER LINES DOWN:

400 Block of Russell Ridge Drive NW in Lawrenceville

Riverside Parkway NW/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road NW in Lawrenceville

3000 Block of Revere Circle SW in Snellville

200 Block of Ozora Road SE in Loganville

S Rockbridge Road SW/Juhan Road SW in Stone Mountain

600 Block of Rock Springs Road SW in Grayson

Cannon Road SW/Centerville Rosebud Road SW in Loganville

1200 Block of Beaver Ruin Road NW in Norcross

Johnson Road SW/Sugarloaf Parkway SW in Lawrenceville

Dunwoody Club Drive NW/Dunwoody Glen Court NW in Atlanta

700 Block of Glochester Place NW in Norcross

Puritan Drive NE/Level Creek Road NE in Buford

4900 Block of Mink Livsey Road SW in Snellville

1500 Block of Pine Creek Drive NE in Lawrenceville

2800 Block of N Bogan Road NE in Buford

3000 Thompson Mill Road NE in Buford

Shiloh Road SW/Ross Road SW in Snellville

100 Block of Wilson Avenue NE in Buford

2700 Block of Crestworth Lane NE in Buford

800 Block of Old Cumming Road NE in Buford

2900 Block of Camp Mitchell Road SE in Loganville

4400 Block of Amy Road SW in Snellville

TREES DOWN:

3500 Block of Everson Road SW in Snellville

Interstate 985 NB, South of Buford Drive in Buford

Old Snellville Highway SW/Leisure Lake Drive SW in Lawrenceville

Moore Road NW/ Crofton Landing NW in Suwanee

Chandler Road SE/Tribble Creek Drive SE in Grayson

Spain Road SW/Johnson Drive SW in Snellville

1900 Block of Heatherton Road NE in Dacula

2500 Block of Collins Hill Road NE in Lawrenceville

3800 Block of Tuggle Road NE in Buford

1500 Block of Park Grove Drive NW in Lawrenceville

BLOWN TRANSFORMERS:

Hill Drive NW/Cardinal Lake Drive NW in Duluth

3800 Block of Silk Leaf Way NE in Buford

200 Block of Honeysuckle Circle NW in Lawrenceville

Hall County compactor sites to remain closed Monday

Due to the continued threat of hazardous conditions in Hall County, all compactor sites will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. As a reminder, many county facilities were already scheduled for closure on Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Habersham County landfill closed tomorrow

Habersham County Landfill will be closed tomorrow due to the inclement weather.

Georgia Power has restored service to 41,000 customers

As impacts from Winter Storm Izzy are being felt across much of north Georgia, Georgia Power has thousands of personnel responding to customers impacted by the severe winter weather – safely and as quickly as changing weather conditions allow them to work. Winter Storm Izzy is bringing snow, freezing rain and winds that can topple trees and tree limbs, causing damage to electrical equipment and power lines. Customers are urged to stay vigilant and put safety first today.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, about 61,000 customers statewide were without power as the weather system continues to move through the state. Gusty winds are likely to bring down trees that could cause additional outages during the day. Approximately 41,000 customers have already been restored since storm impacts began Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

Georgia Power moved crews from around the state into north Georgia in advance of the storm and continues to adjust and move personnel to respond. The company may access additional resources available as part of the Southern Company system, which includes multiple electric and gas companies serving more than 9 million customers nationwide. Additionally, Georgia Power is part of a national mutual assistance network consisting of dozens of utilities from around the country, and the company is able to tap into reinforcements when needed to restore power to Georgia customers following a severe storm.

Forsyth County Road Updates

Trees and wires are down at these locations: Haw Creek Cir/Redbud Lane, Haw Creek Cir/Habersham Gate Dr, Haw Creek Cir/Sassafras Ln and Pilgrim Mill/Magnolia Ave.

Cherokee County Road Update

Cherokee County has given the following update about road conditions and closures:

10:30 am Road Closures update. Please stay home today unless it is necessary that you travel. Snow has begun to fall in some parts of the county. If you must go out, please drive slowly and safely.

– AW Roberts at Strippling remains closed. Downed power lines. Avoid the area.

– Reinhardt College Parkway at Darby Road remains closed. And Darby Road near Reinhardt College Parkway. Power lines involved.

RE-OPENED:

– Cable Road at Fincher Road * NOW OPEN *

– Main Street at Ridgewalk Parkway (city of Woodstock) closed due to an accident. * NOW OPEN *

– Pinebrook Drive (near Kellogg Creek) * NOW OPEN *

A helpful reminder from Atlanta Gas Light

Exercise caution removing snow or ice from your natural gas meter assembly. Use your hands or a broom, not a shovel, to brush away snow or ice from your meter and regulator. Never kick or hit your gas meter or its piping with any hard object to break away built-up snow or ice.

Downed trees in Sandy Springs

Downed trees have been reported in Sandy Springs.

There are reports of a tree down on power lines at Benton Woods Drive, between Glenridge Drive and Tall Oak Drive. Also a downed tree has been reported at Duncourtney Drive and Dalrymple Road. One lane is closed on Duncourtney due to downed lines.

Photos: Clearing downed trees in Forsyth County

This morning, crews from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office cleared downed trees at Lanier Drive and Shady Grove.

There are also downed trees and wires at Brannon Toad at Ronald Reagan. Trees are also down at Jot Em Down near AC Smith Road, Sanders Road at Buford Dam and Lanier Dr at Shady Grove.

Children’s Healthcare urgent care centers closed today

Children’s Urgent Care locations will be closed today due to inclement weather. As always, the Egleston, Hughes Spalding and Scottish Rite hospitals are open 24/7.

For our most up-to-date information, visit choa.org.

Photo: Treating Atlanta’s roads

Tree down in Fairburn

There is a tree down with wires down at Bay St. and South Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the roadway is blocked.

Milton monitoring weather conditions

Milton officials were up before sunrise in Milton’s Emergency Operations Center. Members of the City’s Fire, Police, Public Works, IT and Communications teams are on hand to monitor the winter storm, getting real-time info from out in the field and the region.

Here’s what that looks like:

Trees down in Johns Creek

Johns Creek Public Works is currently treating the main roadways. There are a couple small trees down and public works is handling it.

Power outages reported in East Point

There is a power outage affecting the following streets and surrounding areas: Willingham Drive, Central Ave., Harrison Ave., Virginia Ave., East Point St., and Cambridge Ave.

Crews are working to restore power.

Atlanta to motorists: Stay off roads

Georgia DOT crews will continue monitoring wind conditions for downed trees and power lines. Atlanta officials urge the public to stay off the roads – for the safety of motorists, first responders, and essential work crews.

Traffic lights out in Woodstock

All the traffic lights on in Ridgewalk Parkway are flashing red at this time. Drivers should use caution and treat them as a four-way stop.

The traffic lights at Highway 92 and Fitchburg Drive are flashing red at this time. Please treat this as a four way stop.

Cobb reports downed trees and power outages

Travel is hazardous across Cobb County, not because of slick roads just yet but because high winds have caused scattered power outages, trees down, and many traffic signals are out across the county.

Cobb officials are asking motorists to avoid travel this morning as Cobb’s Fire Department and DOT respond to calls.

Snow expected in Forsyth County around 10 a.m.

Currently, there is some slushy mix on the ground in areas of north Forsyth as the wind continues to pickup. The wintry mix we are currently seeing is expected to turn into snow sometime in the 10 a.m. hour as the temperature drops to freezing.

Zoo Atlanta closed

If you had a hankering to go to the zoo during the snow, you’ll have to find other plans.

Zoo Atlanta will be closed today in anticipation of inclement winter weather. The Zoo will be closed for daytime general admission, as well as for the final night of IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival.

Stay tuned to www.zooatlanta.org for additional updates on Zoo operations.

Gwinnett County opens warming stations

With temperatures expected to drop below 35 degrees, Gwinnett County will open five warming stations from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. tonight, January 15 and tomorrow, January 16.

For more details, go to GwinnettOneStop.com or call 770.822.8850.

Are you prepared for a power outage?

Fulton County officials are taking this opportunity to remind residents to be prepared for power outages.

With the potential of icing and wind gusts between 40-50 mph, the likelihood of downed trees and power lines is high.

Prepare now for power outages by ensuring you have supplies, like food, water, ways to stay warm, portable batteries, flashlights, and other personal supplies.

Three things Georgians need to know ahead of winter weather

The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing three things the citizens of Georgia should know today to keep them informed and prepared as winter weather approaches the northern portion of the state.

Three things to know:

What’s happening? A winter storm system is moving into north Georgia and is anticipated to impact a significant portion of our lane miles north of I-20. What should you do? Be ready to hunker down and stay home if you can. Be sure to have essential groceries on hand and gas in your vehicle, but plan to avoid all non-essential travel in affected areas during the storm. What is GDOT doing? Georgia DOT has treated nearly 20,000 lane miles of roads that are expected to be impacted by the storm and is continuing to pre-treat interstates and state routes today. The department reminds motorists that brine trucks have to go approximately 45 miles per hour to get an optimal saturation on the road. GDOT asks drivers to give our crews space so they are able to complete their work as safely and efficiently as possible.

For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather.

GDOT to close lanes on I-75 express lanes ahead of storm

Georgia DOT crews spent Friday laying the first layer of brine on 19,500 centerline miles of interstates and major state routes around metro Atlanta and north Georgia in preparation of the incoming winter weather system that is expected to hit the region Saturday evening. An estimated 900,000 gallons of brine has been spread as of this morning.

Today, the department continues its brine operations on interstates and state routes in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. As the system approaches Georgia this evening, Georgia DOT will continue to monitor road conditions and will adjust operations as needed, whether that is transitioning to salt and gravel or snow plows.

Currently, Georgia DOT plans to proactively close the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes northwest of Atlanta and the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes south of Atlanta at midnight tonight. Conditions will be monitored throughout the evening and timing of the closure may be adjusted as a result. Express Lanes will reopen when conditions allow.

Georgia DOT and state and local authorities strongly encourage motorists to avoid all non-essential travel as the storm begins to impact Georgia later today. However, for those who must travel, the department is actively working in the potentially affected areas to extend hours of operation at rest areas and welcome centers by keeping restrooms open and regularly cleaned around the clock for the duration of the storm. Georgia DOT will announce those locations once finalized.

For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather.

Please be aware of the brine trucks in your areas given they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Pay attention to Georgia DOT trucks spreading materials and stay back a safe distance. As the impacts from the storm become reality through the weekend, it will become vitally important that motorists avoid all unnecessary travel in these areas.

Georgia DOT crews continue to follow safe COVID protocols as outlined by public health agencies including wearing masks, regularly sanitizing vehicles and equipment and social distancing.

Centennial Olympic Park closed Sunday

Centennial Olympic Park will be closed on Sunday, January 16 due to expected inclement weather.

East Point plans response

East Point staff say they are prepared for the anticipated severe weather expected in the area this weekend. Public Safety officials will be on standby to open the Jefferson Park Rec Center as a Warming Center for those in need.

Duluth will be pretreating roads

In preparation for this weekend’s winter weather, the Duluth Public Works Department has started treating the roadways with brine. If you see the spreading trucks and the accompanying Duluth vehicle with flashing lights, please keep your distance.

With the large number of roadways and streets within City limits, priority will be given to high-traffic, City roads that connect to County/State roads. Please continue to exercise caution even when driving on treated roads.

Marietta crews are ready for winter weather

Crews with the City of Marietta are prepared for any potential winter weather the city may experience this weekend. Even though City Hall is closed Monday, Marietta Power & Water, the Public Works Department, the fire department and the police department say they are ready to serve the community.

Power & Water teams and Public Works are going to be ready to restore any power outages and treat any roads as necessary on Sunday. Power & Water and Public Works crews will be reporting to work in the early hours of Sunday, before the storm hits to be prepared to respond to any issues.

City officials are reminding motorists to stay off the roads if possible and stay safe.

Alpharetta says it is ready for the storm

With this Sunday’s winter weather event promising to bring ice, snow, and high winds to Alpharetta, the City has made preparations and is ready to respond. Public Works crews have their plows and salt trucks ready to go, staffing plans are in place, and the city’s emergency operations center will open Saturday night to monitor the approaching storm and adjust plans as needed.

The winter weather pages of the city’s website are also live (https://www.alpharetta.ga.us/winter-weather) so that you can find information and answers to questions about our road treatment prioritization plan, how to report power outages, how to report trees blocking public roads, and more.

For those of you whose normal residential trash/recycling service is on Monday, a decision will be made on Sunday evening as to whether or not that service will be delayed due to road conditions. Please watch Alpharetta’s social media and website for that information.

Finally, for your safety and to help the city and other agencies with storm response and recovery, city officials are asking residents to do what you can to stay off of area streets and roadways on Sunday.

Atlanta airport to passengers: Arrive Early

In anticipations of ice and snow, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are reminding passengers to arrive for their flights at least two hours early, as the weather could cause delays.

Cobb County to begin treating roads at 6 p.m.

Cobb County Department of Transportation crews will begin pretreating roads as early as 6 p.m. Saturday night. County officials are reminding drivers to give crews extra space if you encounter them on the roadways.

Cobb is also asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel starting Saturday night.

Governor declares state of emergency

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated snow and ice storm. The state of emergency covers 91 Georgia counties. A map of the counties covered in the state of emergency order is below.

Atlanta opens two warming centers

In addition to preparing for a heightened response to the storm’s impact its roads, the city of Atlanta is also responding to the winter weather by opening two warming centers.

The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open tonight, Saturday, January 15, at 11 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., January 18.

The warming centers are at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE.

Transportation will be provided at 11:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW.

GDOT is already brining the roads

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports it is about 70 percent complete with Phase 1 brining of the I-20 corridor north.

Hall County closes compactor sites

Due to the expected winter weather that is forecast for Hall County Saturday night, Hall County compactor sites will be closed on Sunday, January 16.

Currently, compactor sites are scheduled to reopen Monday, January 17; however many county facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Dunwoody postpones MLK Day Service

Due to weather and road concerns, the community projects planned at Brook Run Park for Dunwoody’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday have been postponed.

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 and will include tree and daffodil plantings, picnic table restoration and general park cleanup. Registrations will automatically transfer to the new date.

Please note, those volunteering at the Dunwoody Nature Center will receive email communication directly from organizers there about Monday plans.

Augusta opens warming centers

In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center. The Center is located at 622 4th St., and will be open during the following hours:

• Saturday, Jan. 15, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

• Sunday, Jan. 16, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

• Monday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Each night, residents must be inside the facility by 9pm, and registration will be held between 5 and 9 p.m. Residents must bring valid identification, masks are required, and no weapons are allowed.

The City also has daytime warming centers available to the community during normal operating hours. Click here to view a list of those locations.

Brookhaven officials offer tips and reminders for winter weather preparedness

As temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing during the MLK holiday weekend, Brookhaven Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray advises that now is the time to prepare for chilly weather:

Remember the three “P’s”: Pets, Plants and Pipes. Pets should be brought inside; plants should be covered or brought inside; and faucets (both hot and cold) should be left dripping when the temperatures drop below freezing. Insulate water heaters and pipes, especially external spigots. Unhook outside hoses.

Stock up on fuel and get an alternative heat source—This is especially important in older homes and areas prone to power outages. Consider alternative heat sources like firewood or a generator in case the electricity goes out. If you already have a generator, make sure it’s in good working order.

Prepare a “72-hour” kit consisting of the bare essentials to handle the initial brunt of a power outage. Add coats, extra socks, hand/foot warmers, blankets, and long sleeve shirts to your kit. Also include extra non-perishable canned goods, a battery-operated radio, sterno canned heat, and disposable eating utensils. Have extra flashlights and batteries in supply and try to keep candle use to a minimum to lower the risk of accidental fires.

Get chimneys and furnaces cleaned and review heater safety with your family—Cold weather and loss of power leads to use of indoor heaters that can increase house fire risks. Teach your kids how to respect space heaters and give that chimney and furnace a little TLC in advance so they don’t break or fail when the need arises.

Make sure your car is ready for the cold: Check tires, antifreeze and other fluid levels. Update your car’s emergency kit with blankets, an ice scraper, snack food, hand/foot warmers, an emergency blanket, and a small shovel. You can also add a flashlight and a 12-volt adapter coil heater that can plug into the lighter to heat water.

Keep supplies of medication on hand, enough to last a few days. Also add the phone numbers of older or disabled neighbors to your phone contacts, just in case. Also have cell phones configured for automatic weather alerts.

Have a supply of rock salt or similar melting product on hand for driveways in case of an icing event.

Learn how to shut off utilities safely in the event of burst pipes or electrical failure.

As always, Brookhaven City leaders, police and other responders remain in “stand by” mode for any winter emergency. They can stay in contact with residents to provide much-needed updates and information during any crisis via available communication tools such as Smart911 (www.smart911.com) and Brookhaven Alert, a free service to get notifications from state and local authorities like weather, traffic and other emergencies. To sign up for Brookhaven Alert, go towww.BrookhavenGA.gov/BrookhavenAlert.

Residents can also receive updates during emergencies from DeKalb County’s Emergency Management emergency notification system, called CodeRED. Visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/3BD32EC1739A for details.

The City of Brookhaven’s Emergency Management page has useful tools for severe weather preparedness, here:www.BrookhavenGA.gov/emergencyman

GreyStone Power says it is ready for winter weather

GreyStone Power members may see a wintry mix in the electric cooperative’s service area this weekend. Rain on Saturday could change over to sleet, ice and/or snow early on Sunday, Jan. 16. Although the co-op’s office will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, GreyStone employees are prepared to work around-the-clock. Linemen and other employees are ready to quickly respond should power outages occur.

Snow, sleet, ice and wind can sometimes make outages unavoidable. To minimize inconvenience, discomfort and danger, prepare ahead of time for the possibility of severe weather. During widespread outages, GreyStone makes repairs to facilities that will return service to the largest number of members, and continues doing so until power is restored to everyone.

When an outage occurs, it usually means power lines are down. It is best not to travel during winter storms, but if you must, bring a survival kit along, and do not travel alone. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live.

For storm preparation tips and outage updates, GreyStone members can visit the Storm Center on the co-op’s website at www.greystonepower.com/stormcenter. GreyStone members who experience an outage can report it through www.greystonepower.com or by calling 866-GREYSTONE (473-9786). If extensive outages occur, the co-op will update members through social media and www.greystonepower.com.

GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.

Winter weather tips from Georgia Power

As North and Central Georgia brace for the arrival of winter weather over the next 36 hours, Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions safely and as quickly as possible. Customers are encouraged to visit GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep for useful information on a variety of winter weather topics, including understanding Watches vs. Warnings, Staying Connected, Electrical Safety, Winter Road Ready and more.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe winter weather and offers the following tips and tools to stay connected and informed:

Build an emergency kit. Having a well-stocked emergency kit is important when severe weather could impact your electrical service. Watch this video to view items to consider adding to your kit to keep your family prepared. Another video gives tips for keeping foods cold in your refrigerator and freezer when power is out.

Having a well-stocked emergency kit is important when severe weather could impact your electrical service. Watch this video to view items to consider adding to your kit to keep your family prepared. Another video gives tips for keeping foods cold in your refrigerator and freezer when power is out. Pay attention to alerts and advisories. Stay off the roads as much as possible before, during and after winter weather and wait until GDOT provides an “all clear” to travel. Dial 511 from your mobile phone to access GDOT’s Travel Information System.

Stay off the roads as much as possible before, during and after winter weather and wait until GDOT provides an “all clear” to travel. Dial 511 from your mobile phone to access GDOT’s Travel Information System. Stay safe – stay away from downed power lines. Severe winter weather can cause trees and power lines to fall on cars and roadways. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately and, if you are trapped in your car by a downed power line, do not try to exit the vehicle before first responders arrive.

Severe winter weather can cause trees and power lines to fall on cars and roadways. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately and, if you are trapped in your car by a downed power line, do not try to exit the vehicle before first responders arrive. Watch for utility crews and GDOT vehicles working on the roads. Utility linemen are included in Georgia’s “Move-Over Law,” which requires drivers to move over one lane when utility crews are working on the roadside.

