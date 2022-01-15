Atlanta officials warn residents to stay off roads during snow

ATLANTA — With snow expected the forecast for Atlanta, city officials are ready to move to a heightened response and are warning residents to stay off the roads during the snow and ice storm.

Based on the most recent weather forecast, the Atlanta Department of Transportation is prepared to activate a Level 2 response in preparation for this weekend’s winter weather event. The City of Atlanta recommends that residents stay off the roads if at all possible during the weather event.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of northwest and northeast Georgia. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected Saturday evening through late Sunday night.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph. Due to the anticipated heavy snow and ice, power outages and tree damage are likely, with travel nearly impossible.

A Level 2 response occurs when temperatures fall between 32 and 25 degrees with light precipitation.

Impacts are expected primarily on bridges and overpasses. Staff continues to monitor weather conditions and based on the forecast, crews are prepared to deploy Saturday evening into early hours of Sunday morning to treat Priority 1 and Priority 2 bridges, overpasses and routes to hospitals, police stations and fire stations. Bridges and overpasses are highest priority for treatment as they freeze faster than roads due to higher elevations.

The department of transportation has a combination of in-house and contracted winter weather resources available for deployment, including:

40 pieces of snow equipment, with more available through contractor support.

300 employees, 150 per shift.

22,500 gallons of brine

5,550 tons of salt

200 tons of gravel

150 tons of sand

To report a non-emergency service issue, contact ATL311 by dialing 404-546-0311, or visit www.atl311.com.

