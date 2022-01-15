Live Updates: Snow closures and weather information

Cobb County to begin treating roads at 6 p.m.

Cobb County Department of Transportation crews will begin pretreating roads as early as 6 p.m. Saturday night. County officials are reminding drivers to give crews extra space if you encounter them on the roadways.

Cobb is also asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel starting Saturday night.

Governor declares state of emergency

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated snow and ice storm. The state of emergency covers 91 Georgia counties. A map of the counties covered in the state of emergency order is below.

Atlanta opens two warming centers

In addition to preparing for a heightened response to the storm’s impact its roads, the city of Atlanta is also responding to the winter weather by opening two warming centers.

The City of Atlanta announced the opening of two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open tonight, Saturday, January 15, at 11 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., January 18.

The warming centers are at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE.

Transportation will be provided at 11:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW.

GDOT is already brining the roads

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports it is about 70 percent complete with Phase 1 brining of the I-20 corridor north.

Hall County closes compactor sites

Due to the expected winter weather that is forecast for Hall County Saturday night, Hall County compactor sites will be closed on Sunday, January 16.

Currently, compactor sites are scheduled to reopen Monday, January 17; however many county facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Dunwoody postpones MLK Day Service

Due to weather and road concerns, the community projects planned at Brook Run Park for Dunwoody’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday have been postponed.

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 and will include tree and daffodil plantings, picnic table restoration and general park cleanup. Registrations will automatically transfer to the new date.

Please note, those volunteering at the Dunwoody Nature Center will receive email communication directly from organizers there about Monday plans.

Augusta opens warming centers

In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center. The Center is located at 622 4th St., and will be open during the following hours:

• Saturday, Jan. 15, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

• Sunday, Jan. 16, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

• Monday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Each night, residents must be inside the facility by 9pm, and registration will be held between 5 and 9 p.m. Residents must bring valid identification, masks are required, and no weapons are allowed.

The City also has daytime warming centers available to the community during normal operating hours. Click here to view a list of those locations.

Brookhaven officials offer tips and reminders for winter weather preparedness

As temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing during the MLK holiday weekend, Brookhaven Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray advises that now is the time to prepare for chilly weather:

Remember the three “P’s”: Pets, Plants and Pipes. Pets should be brought inside; plants should be covered or brought inside; and faucets (both hot and cold) should be left dripping when the temperatures drop below freezing. Insulate water heaters and pipes, especially external spigots. Unhook outside hoses.

Stock up on fuel and get an alternative heat source—This is especially important in older homes and areas prone to power outages. Consider alternative heat sources like firewood or a generator in case the electricity goes out. If you already have a generator, make sure it’s in good working order.

Prepare a “72-hour” kit consisting of the bare essentials to handle the initial brunt of a power outage. Add coats, extra socks, hand/foot warmers, blankets, and long sleeve shirts to your kit. Also include extra non-perishable canned goods, a battery-operated radio, sterno canned heat, and disposable eating utensils. Have extra flashlights and batteries in supply and try to keep candle use to a minimum to lower the risk of accidental fires.

Get chimneys and furnaces cleaned and review heater safety with your family—Cold weather and loss of power leads to use of indoor heaters that can increase house fire risks. Teach your kids how to respect space heaters and give that chimney and furnace a little TLC in advance so they don’t break or fail when the need arises.

Make sure your car is ready for the cold: Check tires, antifreeze and other fluid levels. Update your car’s emergency kit with blankets, an ice scraper, snack food, hand/foot warmers, an emergency blanket, and a small shovel. You can also add a flashlight and a 12-volt adapter coil heater that can plug into the lighter to heat water.

Keep supplies of medication on hand, enough to last a few days. Also add the phone numbers of older or disabled neighbors to your phone contacts, just in case. Also have cell phones configured for automatic weather alerts.

Have a supply of rock salt or similar melting product on hand for driveways in case of an icing event.

Learn how to shut off utilities safely in the event of burst pipes or electrical failure.

As always, Brookhaven City leaders, police and other responders remain in “stand by” mode for any winter emergency. They can stay in contact with residents to provide much-needed updates and information during any crisis via available communication tools such as Smart911 (www.smart911.com) and Brookhaven Alert, a free service to get notifications from state and local authorities like weather, traffic and other emergencies. To sign up for Brookhaven Alert, go towww.BrookhavenGA.gov/BrookhavenAlert.

Residents can also receive updates during emergencies from DeKalb County’s Emergency Management emergency notification system, called CodeRED. Visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/3BD32EC1739A for details.

The City of Brookhaven’s Emergency Management page has useful tools for severe weather preparedness, here:www.BrookhavenGA.gov/emergencyman

GreyStone Power says it is ready for winter weather

GreyStone Power members may see a wintry mix in the electric cooperative’s service area this weekend. Rain on Saturday could change over to sleet, ice and/or snow early on Sunday, Jan. 16. Although the co-op’s office will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, GreyStone employees are prepared to work around-the-clock. Linemen and other employees are ready to quickly respond should power outages occur.

Snow, sleet, ice and wind can sometimes make outages unavoidable. To minimize inconvenience, discomfort and danger, prepare ahead of time for the possibility of severe weather. During widespread outages, GreyStone makes repairs to facilities that will return service to the largest number of members, and continues doing so until power is restored to everyone.

When an outage occurs, it usually means power lines are down. It is best not to travel during winter storms, but if you must, bring a survival kit along, and do not travel alone. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live.

For storm preparation tips and outage updates, GreyStone members can visit the Storm Center on the co-op’s website at www.greystonepower.com/stormcenter. GreyStone members who experience an outage can report it through www.greystonepower.com or by calling 866-GREYSTONE (473-9786). If extensive outages occur, the co-op will update members through social media and www.greystonepower.com.

GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.

Winter weather tips from Georgia Power

As North and Central Georgia brace for the arrival of winter weather over the next 36 hours, Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions safely and as quickly as possible. Customers are encouraged to visit GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep for useful information on a variety of winter weather topics, including understanding Watches vs. Warnings, Staying Connected, Electrical Safety, Winter Road Ready and more.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe winter weather and offers the following tips and tools to stay connected and informed:

Build an emergency kit. Having a well-stocked emergency kit is important when severe weather could impact your electrical service. Watch this video to view items to consider adding to your kit to keep your family prepared. Another video gives tips for keeping foods cold in your refrigerator and freezer when power is out.

Having a well-stocked emergency kit is important when severe weather could impact your electrical service. Watch this video to view items to consider adding to your kit to keep your family prepared. Another video gives tips for keeping foods cold in your refrigerator and freezer when power is out. Pay attention to alerts and advisories. Stay off the roads as much as possible before, during and after winter weather and wait until GDOT provides an “all clear” to travel. Dial 511 from your mobile phone to access GDOT’s Travel Information System.

Stay off the roads as much as possible before, during and after winter weather and wait until GDOT provides an “all clear” to travel. Dial 511 from your mobile phone to access GDOT’s Travel Information System. Stay safe – stay away from downed power lines. Severe winter weather can cause trees and power lines to fall on cars and roadways. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately and, if you are trapped in your car by a downed power line, do not try to exit the vehicle before first responders arrive.

Severe winter weather can cause trees and power lines to fall on cars and roadways. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately and, if you are trapped in your car by a downed power line, do not try to exit the vehicle before first responders arrive. Watch for utility crews and GDOT vehicles working on the roads. Utility linemen are included in Georgia’s “Move-Over Law,” which requires drivers to move over one lane when utility crews are working on the roadside.

