Fire at Alpharetta home ruled arson

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home in Alpharetta.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Jesse Hooper was charged with Arson in the 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The fire occurred Nov. 18 and moderately damaged a 15-year-old, 3,728-square-foot, two-story residence on Bethany Road in Alpharetta.

“The Alpharetta Fire Department requested the assistance of our canine unit,” King said. “The canine quickly alerted to an area in the basement of the house, detecting the presence of accelerants.”

The state Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Alpharetta Fire and Police Departments with this investigation.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Featured Post