Here’s why roads near Georgia State University will be closed Saturday

ATLANTA — Decatur St. in downtown Atlanta between Peachtree Center Ave. and Pryor St. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The closure is necessary due to an HVAC installation at one of the buildings on the Georgia State University campus.

All westbound traffic on Decatur St. will turn right onto Peachtree Center St., then turn left onto Edgewood Ave, then turn left onto Pryor St. and then turn right onto Decatur St.

All eastbound traffic on Decatur St. will merge into one lane after Peachtree St. and turn right onto Pryor St, then turn left onto Wall St., then turn left onto Central Ave./Peachtree Center Ave. and then turn right onto Decatur St.

All southbound traffic on Pryor St. attempting to turn left onto Decatur St. will bypass Decatur St. and turn left onto Wall St., then turn left onto Central Ave./Peachtree Center Ave. and then turn right onto Decatur St.

All northbound traffic on Central Ave/Peachtree Canter Ave. attempting to turn left onto Decatur St will bypass Decatur St. and turn left onto Edgewood Ave., then turn left onto Pryor St. and then turn right onto Decatur St.The roadway will be closed to all traffic.

Drivers will need to observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to “caution” and “detour” signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area.

