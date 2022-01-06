Johnny Isakson: In his own words

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson will be memorialized this afternoon in service at Peachtree Road Methodist Church.

Isakson served in the Senate from 2005 to 2019 and was known for his willingness to reach across party lines to reach a consensus.

Isakson was born in Atlanta, served in the National Guard and graduated college from the University of Georgia. He served in both the Georgia state house and state senate during his political career and ran for governor in 1990.

Prior to Isakson’s political career, he worked in real estate, opening the first Cobb County branch of Northside Realty. The company became the largest independent real estate

As the state prepares to pay tribute to one of Georgia’s most beloved senators, here is a collection of quotes from Isakson so you can remember the senator in his own words.

“Well, the truth is always what should be told. And the truth and the knowledge of the truth is what everybody should represent, regardless of the consequences of doing it.”

“If you look back in the last 75 years, there have been two presidents that were the two most productive presidents of all. One of them was Bill Clinton and the other was Ronald Reagan. Both those presidents had a legislative branch that was controlled by the opposite party from their party. Actually, America has been served best when you have divided government and equal power because it forces people to compromise.”

“In the real estate business you learn more about people, and you learn more about community issues, you learn more about life, you learn more about the impact of government, probably than any other profession that I know of.”

“Real estate sales was perfect training for the experience to go into public life because you learn to accept rejection, learn to meet new people, learn to work with people and find common ground. That’s the way you sell houses… that’s also the way you win over constituency.”

“I make it a point to go home every weekend so I can meet with Georgians and hear from them directly.”

“I love hearing from all my constituents, but I particularly love hearing from Georgia’s children.”

“You know they say the most dangerous person of the world is a member of the United States Congress just home from a three-day fact-finding trip.”

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff, with the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.”

