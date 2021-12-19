Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson dead at 76

Former U.S. Senator from Georgia Johnny Isakson died last night. He was 76 years old.

Isakson retired from the senate Dec. 31, 2019.

In May, Isakson launched a nonprofit organization to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia had lost a giant in Isakson.

“Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it,” Kemp said. “Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me – as he was to so many. He answered the call to public service many times over his career as a state legislator, minority leader in the Georgia House, chair of the State Board of Education, Congressman, and finally as Senator.

He served in the Senate from 2005 to 2019 and was known for his willingness to reach across party lines to reach a consensus.

Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005. He represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Isakson was born in Atlanta, served in the National Guard and graduated college from the University of Georgia. He served in both the Georgia state house and state senate during his political career and ran for governor in 1990.

Prior to Isakson’s political career, he worked in real estate, opening the first Cobb County branch of Northside Realty. The company became the largest independent real estate company in the Southeast.