Police are asking for your help finding 14-year-old Aniyah Hardiman.

She was last seen on 12/24 at 10:30 p.m. near Treehills Pkwy. in Stone Mountain.

Police say she is 5’1″ and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown braids. She was wearing a long sleeve gray crop top and pink, blue, and white pajama pants.

If you see her please call SVU at 770-724-7710.