Macon man dead after Christmas Eve pedestrian crash

MACON — A 54-year-old Macon man is dead after a Christmas Eve pedestrian crash.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Anthony Road near Cedar Street. The incident was called into Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Joseph Lennos Wright Jr., of Macon, was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Anthony Road near Cedar Street. The vehicle was traveling on Anthony Road when the collision occurred.

Wright was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, but later died from his injuries early the next morning. According to Coroner Leon Jones, the next of kin has been notified.

There are currently no charges or arrests in the case.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.