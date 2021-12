The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help finding 23-year-old Malana Thomas.

Ms. Thomas was last seen on December 18 at on Memorial Drive in Decatur wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Police describe Thomas as being 5’2” in height, 127 pounds with short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.