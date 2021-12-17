15-year-old arrested for threat against Lambert High School

On December 16, students at Lambert High School made staff aware of a 15-year-old who was threatening to cause harm to students at the school.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, the student attempted to solicit a gun from another student to carry out the assault.

Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, a juvenile arrest warrant was taken against the student for Terroristic Threats, which is a felony. He was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

“Thanks to the actions of a few students, a potential tragedy was avoided. These students had the courage to come forward and report this danger to the staff at the school exemplifying See Something, Say Something,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “We will continue to exhaustively investigate all threats and those making them will be arrested. Our 43 dedicated School Resource Deputies work daily alongside our school partners to keep Forsyth County Schools Safe. Kudos to the Lambert High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this investigation. No other students were involved in this threat and the danger from it has been eliminated.”

School threats have increased nationwide in the past few months and Forsyth County is not alone. Just last week a 16-year-old student at Lambert was arrested for making terroristic threats against the school.

“This serves as an excellent opportunity for parents to speak with their children on the importance of See Something, Say Something and remind them of our school safety hotline 770-888-3466,” Freeman said.

Students can call or text the hotline and remain anonymous.