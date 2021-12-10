16-year-old arrested for terroristic threats against Lambert High School

A 16-year-old has been arrested for making terroristic threats against Lambert High School in Forsyth County.

Lambert’s principal Gary Davison made the school resource officer at the school aware of a threatening e-mail he received on Dec. 9.

The Forsyth County School Resource Deputies and Major Crimes Unit worked to identify the student and remove him from class.

Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, a juvenile arrest warrant was taken against the 16-year-old for Terroristic Threats, a felony. He was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

“School threats and violence have no place in our community. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office takes every threat seriously and we will leave no stone unturned nor spare any expense to resolve these and keep our kids safe. Our 43 school resources deputies work alongside our school partners every day to make this happen,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The message below was sent to Lambert High School parents/guardians this morning by Principal Davison, who also met with his staff to inform them and shared the information with his student body.

“Lambert HS Parents/Guardians,

“I am writing to inform you that yesterday evening, December 9, a junior at Lambert HS was arrested for making terroristic threats to do harm at our school. As you know, the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us and is a responsibility that we do not take lightly.

“We are deeply thankful for the assistance of our district’s School Safety Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office throughout the investigation. While we are unable to share more details with you due to minor/student confidentially laws, please know that the individual did not have access to weapons and will not be returning to our school.

“As always, we encourage student, parents/guardians, and staff to “see something, say something” to keep our school and community safe. I will be sharing this information with our students this morning, and staff will be available to assist them throughout the day with any concerns that may arise relative to this information.

Dr. Gary Davison, Principal”

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.