Mattie’s Call issued for missing 78-year-old Georgia man

MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person.

Sheriff’s officials say 78-year-old James Dumas went to his dialysis appointment on Thursday, Dec. 9 and was dropped off at his home on Sheridan Avenue afterwards.

On Friday, Dec. 10, family members attempted to make contact with Dumas at his home, but he was not there. Dumas has medical issues that require treatment and medication.

Dumas is a black male, stands at about six feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was possibly wearing a royal blue “LA” hat and he also had on a camouflage or a black jacket with jeans and black colored sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

A “Matties Call” has been issued for Dumas.