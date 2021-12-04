Vehicle strikes Concord Covered Bridge beam in Cobb County again

The beam protecting Cobb County’s Concord Covered Bridge was struck again Friday night.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the bridge, it is a historic wooden bridge that has recently been restored. To help preserve the bridge, the county has made efforts to warn drivers of large trucks about the bridge’s height restrictions so that they don’t take out a historic landmark.

Once drivers pass the warnings, drivers encounter a large steel beam that is designed to prevent the vehicle from doing damage to the bridge. The beam will however do quite a bit of damage to the vehicle.

Friday night, the beam once again protected the bridge, but the road was closed for a couple of hours so the guardian could be uprighted.

County officials say the offending driver fled into the darkness.