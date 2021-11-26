Georgia woman dead after fatal Thanksgiving house fire

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Houston Avenue late Thanksgiving night.

When fire officials arrived, the house was fully involved. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other houses.

Firefighters rescued several people from the home. A 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Macon, were transported to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment. The woman was pronounced dead by Atrium medical staff. The man is listed in critical condition.

Officials are not releasing the name of the woman until her next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.