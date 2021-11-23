Mother and domestic partner arrested, missing 8-year-old found dead

An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead. Her mother and her mother’s domestic partner have both been arrested.

Gwinnett County police officials say the body of Nicole Amari Hall was found in the woods in the area of Juliet Drive and StoneMill Trace in DeKalb County at about 10:45 a.m. today.

Amari’s mother, Brittany Hall was arrested yesterday and charged with Cruelty to Children 1st degree and Making a False Report of a Crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming for Hall.

Celeste Owens, the domestic partner of Brittany Hall was arrested on November 21, 2021, and charged with Making False Statements in connection with the investigation. Today she is being charged with Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree.

Two other children living in the home of Hall and Owens, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy were taken into custody by DFCS.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, at the outset of this investigation, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by Hall and Owens regarding Amari’s disappearance.

Special Victims Detectives responded to the scene on Sunday to investigate alongside the search operations. When statements and evidence began to indicate that it was unlikely Amari would be found safe, the Homicide Unit joined the investigation.

“This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for but our investigation will continue and additional details will be released as they become available,” said Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Richter.