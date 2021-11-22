Gwinnett County opens warming stations

Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures of 35 degrees and below.

Beginning the week of Nov. 22, the warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Residents who visit the sites can warm up, eat a meal and get some rest.

The county will announce the availability of the warming stations at GwinnettCounty.com and to local media outlets. The locations are listed below:

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross

(Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)

(Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906) Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford

(Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)

To get more information on warming stations or to volunteer, please call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.

To learn about other services the County offers, please visit GwinnettOneStop.com.

Highs today are expected to be around 66 degrees, but temperatures are expected to drop to about 33 degrees tonight.