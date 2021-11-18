Expect delays on Highway 9 in Alpharetta this weekend

ALPHARETTA — Georgia DOT contractors will install lane closures on Highway 9 this weekend as crews continue a project to widen and reconstruct the roadway between Upper Hembree Road and Windward Parkway spanning about 3.6 miles.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed on Highway 9 northbound from Brady Place to Maxwell Road from on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This closure is related to AT&T utility work at this location.



When complete, the SR 9 Widening and Improvements Project will create two lanes in each direction, a raised median, additional turn lanes at key intersections, traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades, a multi-use trail, a bicycle lane, on-street parking, lighting and landscaping.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.



GDOT is reminding drivers to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.

Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.