Escaped prisoners update: Two inmates captured, three still on the run

Another one of the five inmates who escaped the Pulaski County Jail has been captured.

According to the GBI, Lewis Wendell Evans III is now in custody. He was taken into custody in Warner Robins late Sunday night. Tyree Jackson was taken into custody Saturday.

Police continue the search for 3 inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

The inmates escaped from Pulaski County Jail on Friday at about 11:15 p.m.

They were last traveling in a stolen white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with Georgia tag CMP8628.

According to the GBI, all five men have violent criminal histories and two are charged with murder. They are in possession of two Tasers.

If you encounter the men, authorities urge you not to approach them but to call 911.

The names of the three escaped prisoners still at large are Tyree Williams Jr., Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the inmates above may call the GBI (below) or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or website: https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.