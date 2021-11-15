Update: One escaped Georgia inmate captured, four still at large

One of the five Georgia inmates who escaped from jail Friday has been captured in Warner Robins.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyres Jackson is now in custody in Warner Robins and police continue the search for remaining four escaped inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

The inmates escaped from Pulaski County Jail on Friday, November 12, at about 11:15 p.m.

They were last traveling in a stolen white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with Georgia tag CMP8628.

According to the GBI, all five men have violent criminal histories and two are charged with murder. They are in possession of two Tasers.

If you encounter the men, authorities urge you not to approach them but to call 911.

The names of the four escaped prisoners still at large are Tyree Williams Jr., Lewis Wendell Evans III, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the inmates above may call the GBI (below) or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or website: https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.