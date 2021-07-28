Six arrested for prostitution during Brookhaven massage parlor sting

BROOKHAVEN — The Brookhaven Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a series of undercover operations resulting in the arrest of six people for prostitution at three Brookhaven massage parlors.

In response to community complaints, the joint operation sought to identify and rescue victims of sex trafficking, identify and arrest offenders of pimping and prostitution, and to deter the criminal pandering of sexual services at businesses in Brookhaven.

On Thursday, July 22 investigators conducted undercover operations at the following locations:

Sauna One: 2589 Buford Highway, Brookhaven One arrest for Keeping a Place of Prostitution One arrest for Prostitution



Orange Spa: 2901 Buford Highway, Brookhaven One arrest for Keeping a Place of Prostitution and Operating Without a License to Massage One arrest for Prostitution One arrest for Operating Without a License to Massage



T Massage: 3253 Buford Highway, Brookhaven One arrest for Prostitution and Operating Without a License to Massage Two citations for Operating Without a License to Massage



Those who were arrested were transported to the DeKalb County Jail, and will face adjudication in the Brookhaven Municipal Court.

“Operations like this one are critical to deterring sex trafficking, and to ensuring that massage parlor staff and customers can be free of unwanted prostitution and pandering,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.